Hayman’s unveils ‘The Original Gin’ advertising campaign

London gin distiller, Hayman’s, has launched its first out of home (OOH) advertising campaign ‘The Original Gin’, to begin in London, rolled out internationally over the next few months.

In its campaign across London Underground, supported by roadside posters, print media, digital and social media ads, from May, the gin brand will tell the story of how the taste of London Dry Gin came to be.

James Hayman, co-owner and 5th generation family member of Hayman’s, said: “We are proud that our family pioneered the distinctive taste of London Dry Gin and that we still put our original recipe in every bottle. The campaign simply communicates our unique story and role in the history of London gin.”

Hayman’s is 100% independently owned and made using a traditional two-day process. Following the original recipe, Hayman’s London Dry Gin is made in London and sold in more than 70 countries.