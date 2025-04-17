Bar veterans Posthumus and Janse part ways

Tess Posthumus and Timo Janse have ended their 16-year working partnership in the Amsterdam hospitality sector.

From June 1 Posthumus will take full ownership of cocktail bars Flying Dutchmen Cocktails and Belly of the Beast, and focus on writing books, filming a second season for Njam TV, and continue as board member for Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

Janse will take control of Dutch Courage and continue to run both Perfect Serve Barshow and Amsterdam Cocktail Week with a third business partner.

Speaking with Drinks International, Posthumus said: “We’ve worked together for 16 years and done some great things along the way, but the pandemic put a strain on us both professionally and personally. During that same period, in which we both became parents, our views on responsible leadership and the future of our collaboration increasingly diverged.”

Across the 16-year partnership the duo launched Perfect Serve Barshow Amsterdam in 2014 before opening both Amsterdam Cocktail Week and Flying Dutchmen Cocktails in 2017. Dutch Courage followed in 2020 before the duo launched a third cocktail bar with Joeri Salet in 2023 called Belly of the Beast.

Posthumus added: “With Amsterdam Cocktail Week I feel like I’ve achieved what I sat out to achieve and changed the perception of cocktails in The Netherlands.

“I have a lot of fresh ideas for Flying Dutchmen Cocktails and Belly of the Beast - they still have a lot to offer the industry in the future.”