Belly of the Beast launches new menu

07 November, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Amsterdam’s Belly of the Beast has launched a new cocktail menu based on five different ‘flavour worlds’.

The new menu replicates a treasure map and features 18 cocktails divided into five categories based on flavour and texture including; Foamy Clouds, Lake Tropics, Fruity Falls, Mineral Point and Spice Current.

“The new cocktail program reflects the bar’s philosophy: to balance modern mixology with classic craftsmanship. Techniques such as fat washing, milk clarifications, rapid infusions, and barrel aging are used thoughtfully," said founder Tess Posthumus.

“For us, technique is never a gimmick, flavour and texture always comes first; we use these methods only when they truly enhance the cocktail.”

The whole bar team was involved in the drinks-making process while Posthumus designed the physical menu using a Dungeon & Dragons map builder.

“Developing the new cocktail menu was an adventure in itself,” added Posthumus. “In the past, I was always fully responsible for creating new menus drinks, but since I’m pregnant, I couldn’t taste the new creations this time. Luckily, I could completely rely on my right hand, director of operations Rosa Moolenaar, who took over the flavour and balance aspects brilliantly. Our bar manager Luigi Cioffi also took the lead in refining the mise-en-place recipes. The result is a menu we’re all very proud of.”

Menu highlights

Foamy Clouds: cocktails with a creamy or foamy texture

Matcha Monstah, made with cognac, matcha, white chocolate, vanilla ice cream and oat milk.

Lake Tropics: tiki-inspired drinks

Manatee Daiquiri, made with rum, lemongrass, cantaloupe melon, dry vermouth, and lime.

Fruity Falls: fruit-forward cocktails

Axolotl, made with cachaça, lychee, lime and strawberry.

Mineral Point: saline-forward drinks

The Mari’tini, an oyster-infused Martini with sake and samphire.

Spice Current: spice-driven cocktails

Shipwreck Old Fashioned, made with bourbon, espresso, butterscotch, muscovado and barrel aged bitters.

