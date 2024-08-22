Himkok introduces new menu

22 August, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Oslo cocktail bar, Himkok, has unveiled its new menu Beats & Sips in collaboration with Sony Music Norway, to launch 26 September. 

The menu sees leading local Norwegian artists presenting songs inspired by Himkok’s 13 new signature cocktails. 

Led by the head of research and development, Paul Aguilar, bar manager, Maroš Dzurus and senior bartender, Sebastian Sandvik, the Himkok team has developed a menu that continues to spotlight the rich cultural heritage of Norway. 

As with the bar’s previous menus, the cocktails are centred around one ingredient and use in-house spirits including aquavits, gins and distillates. 

Himkok’s physical menu will showcase the songs through a QR code that directs guests to Spotify and will also be included on Himkok’s playlists. 

Cocktails include Carrot Cake, a twist on the traditional Norwegian dessert, using Jack Daniels Bonded, carrot cake mix and unsalted butter accompanied by a song from pop singer Mari Bella, and the Seabuckthorn which uses Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Cocchi Americano vermouth and cordial made from Seabuckthorn berries native to Norway’s coastline, paired with singer Sander Systad.

