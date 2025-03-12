EU to reinstate bourbon whiskey tariff

The European Union has announced retaliatory tariffs on €26bn (£22bn) worth of US goods, including bourbon whiskey, as “countermeasures” to Washington’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

In a statement, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said: “We deeply regret this measure… tariffs are bad for business and worse for consumers.

“The European Union must act to protect consumers and business. The countermeasures we take today are strong but proportionate.”

The proposed EU tariffs will begin on 1 April, with further measures instated on 13 April.

However, von der Leyen added: “In the meantime, we will always remain open to negotiations.”

Alongside bourbon, the “rebalancing measures” will also include steel and aluminium, including products made partially from the metals like cookware, window frames, gym equipment and machinery; industrial products including textiles, leather, home appliances, plastics and wood products; and agricultural products including poultry, beef, certain seafood, nuts, eggs, dairy, sugar and vegetables.

The EU is the largest export market for American whiskeys, and according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the previously instated EU tariffs on American whiskey, saw exports fall by 20% from $552 million in 2018 to around $440 million in 2021. After the tariffs were suspended, exports rebounded to $705 million in 2023.