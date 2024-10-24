DISCUS warns of renewed spirits tariffs

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) has sounded an alarm over the potential return and doubling of the EU’s retaliatory tariff on American whiskey in a new report.

The report was submitted to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) identifying key foreign trade barriers impeding US distilled spirits exports.

It details the trade barriers faced by US spirits exporters globally, including discriminatory taxes, regulatory standards, and certification and labelling measures.

Robert Maron, DISCUS senior vice president for international trade policy and market access, stated: “Our top trade priority is to secure the permanent removal of these tariffs.

“Retaliatory tariffs on US distilled spirits products are suspended as part of unrelated trade disputes with the EU and UK over steel-aluminium and large civil aircraft subsidies. The only retaliatory tariffs that remain on US distilled spirits are those applied by China and Türkiye. However, if an agreement in the steel and aluminium dispute is not reached with the EU by March 31, 2025, the EU will reimpose its retaliatory tariffs on American Whiskeys, but this time at a rate of 50%, effective April 1, 2025."