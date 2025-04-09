New Eden Mill Distillery fills first cask

Independent Scottish distiller Eden Mill has completed commissioning of its new distillery, with both gin and single malt whisky now being produced on-site.

The distillery’s first cask, a Scottish Oak cask, was filled on Monday 7 April after 21 months of building work, following a handover from the University of St Andrews in June 2023.

Eden Mill head distiller, Scott Ferguson, said: “Following the installation of our copper stills in January, we have been progressing towards getting the distillery operational and refining our new-make spirit. My objective is to replicate the profile of what we used to distil at our original site - a light, sweet spirit with floral and grassy notes.”

The space holds a mash tun, six washbacks, a gin still, wash and spirit stills, hot liquor tanks and a cask warehouse with space to store 300 casks. The distillery has a capacity of one million litres of pure alcohol (LPA) per year.

Eden Mill has just under 400 casks remaining from the single malt distilled at its original distillery located on the same site, and is now restarting whisky production to fill casks with new-make spirit, ready to be laid down to mature.

The core gin range, comprising Golf, Love and Original Gin, will also be distilled at the new premises and will soon be relaunched in a redesigned bottle.

Eden Mill will also open a visitor centre which will offer immersive gin and whisky experiences, a retail space and cocktail bar, expected to open in August.