Beam Suntory invests £6m in Glen Garioch distillery

16 March, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Beam Suntory has announced a £6m investment in the Glen Garioch distillery in Oldmeldrum, which will see the reintroduction of floor matings and installation of direct-fired heating.

The renovation began in 2020 and the first new make spirit is expected to be produced at some point in 2021.

Kwanele Mdluli, distillery manager, said: “Although these traditional distilling and malting methods are rare in today’s industry, our teams have deep expertise and passion for these methods, and we’re all looking forward to bringing them back to our distillery.”

Francois Bazini, Beam Suntory’s managing director – scotch, gin & Irish, added: “Coming from one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, Glen Garioch is a rare find – a complex, hearty Highland malt, produced only in small batches.

“Our whisky has always been made with extraordinary care, and by reinvigorating its distillery and tapping into the brand’s rich history, we’ll be able to build on the quality and complexity that Glen Garioch is already known for.”

 

