Jonathan Christie, chief executive officer of The Cabrach Trust, deputy first minister Kate Forbes and Grant Gordon OBE, founder & chair of The Cabrach Trust

Whisky production returns to The Cabrach after more than 170 years

28 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

After nearly two centuries, Speyside’s Cabrach Distillery has begun distillation of its first single malt whisky at its new distillery.

Claiming to be the “birthplace of malt whisky”, The Cabrach’s first distillation of the new spirit took place at Inverharroch Farm, within restored 19th century stone steadings. 

Community-owned, the distillery has been in development since 2017, with its first spirit ceremony following a successful application by The Cabrach Trust to secure capital funding from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund. 

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes said: “The Cabrach Distillery was one of the first projects to secure monies from the Just Transition Fund, a £75 million Scottish Government initiative to create jobs and support innovation across the North East and Moray. 

“As a social enterprise and whisky distillery it’s a unique part of the vibrant food and drink sector which makes a valuable contribution to the national and local economies,” Forbes continued.

Once complete, The Cabrach Distillery, owned by The Cabrach Trust, will produce 100,000 litres of spirit each year, with barley sourced from the fields adjacent to the distillery and nearby farms.

In addition to whisky production, The Cabrach Trust’s community-led regeneration plan will also see the development of a bistro and heritage centre alongside the distillery, as it serves as a social enterprise.

The distillery has also created The Cabrach Collective, a small community limited to 1,849 members, who can join the collective for £1,245.

