Stock Spirits acquires The Drinks Company

03 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Stock Spirits Group has announced its acquisition of The Drinks Company, a UK-based independent spirits importer and distributor.

The company’s trade relationships and operational expertise will provide Stock Spirits with an established route-to-market. 

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chief executive at Stock Spirits Group, said: “Expanding into the UK is a pivotal moment for the group. Our vision is to become a leading spirits company in Europe by 2027 and a foothold in the UK is key to achieving this success.”

The acquisition will also bring Sierra Tequila’s existing UK distribution under Stock Spirits’ direct control.

The group will begin its UK expansion with the launch of two new products, Sierra Tequila ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and Limonce Aperitivo, with further investment into team expansion, brand-building and product innovations planned for the future. 

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but will include the transfer of all employees, premises and contracts relating to the Drinks Company operations.

