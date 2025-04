IQ Spirits, a new distributor dedicated to premium independent spirits in France, has announced its launch.

IQ Spirits is led by Tom van Lambaart, former Bacardi-Martini France managing director, who brings industry expertise to drive the growth of independent brands in the French market.

The distributor’s initial lineup includes Plymouth gin, Nemiroff vodka, Matusalem rum, Powers Irish whiskey, La Escondida agave range, Belmuse vermouth, and more.

The portfolio will be expanded throughout 2025 and early 2026.