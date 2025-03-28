Lucas Bols chief executive to step down

The Lucas Bols Company has announced that Frank Cocx, current chief financial officer, will take over as chief executive of the company.

Cocx will be taking over from Huub van Doorne, who has decided to step down with effect from 1 October 2025.

René Hooft Graafland, chair of the supervisory board, said: “Frank has played a pivotal role in navigating The Lucas Bols Company through some challenging times whilst driving an international, growth-focused strategy and mindset. His broad general management skills, financial expertise and genuine entrepreneurial spirit ensure he is perfectly qualified to lead the company in the future.”

“It has been a privilege to lead the company for the past 20 years. On this memorable 450th anniversary of The Lucas Bols Company, a milestone achieved by very few companies only, I believe the time is right for me to step down and pass the baton to the next generation. Having worked closely with Frank over the last five years, I am convinced that The Lucas Bols Company will be in good hands under his leadership. I look forward to remaining involved with the company in my upcoming role on the company’s supervisory board,” added van Doorne.