Lucas Bols chief executive to step down

Cocx will be taking over from Huub van Doorne, who has decided to step down with effect from 1 October 2025.
René Hooft Graafland, chair of the supervisory board, said: “Frank has played a pivotal role in navigating The Lucas Bols Company through some challenging times whilst driving an international, growth-focused strategy and mindset. His broad general management skills, financial expertise and genuine entrepreneurial spirit ensure he is perfectly qualified to lead the company in the future.”
“It has been a privilege to lead the company for the past 20 years. On this memorable 450th anniversary of The Lucas Bols Company, a milestone achieved by very few companies only, I believe the time is right for me to step down and pass the baton to the next generation. Having worked closely with Frank over the last five years, I am convinced that The Lucas Bols Company will be in good hands under his leadership. I look forward to remaining involved with the company in my upcoming role on the company’s supervisory board,” added van Doorne.