The Thompson Brothers launch crowdfund for sustainable distillery

Independent spirits producer The Thompson Brothers has announced a £1.8m crowdfunding campaign to help fund the construction of the Struie Distillery.

Located in Dornoch, Scotland, less than 200 meters from its current site, the project aims to “redefine the future of whisky production while boosting the local economy and advancing sustainable industry practices”, the distillery said.

The new distillery, designed by Leask Architects, will have a production capacity exceeding the original Dornoch distillery, as Struie Distillery will produce up to 20 times more of Dornoch Single Malt Whisky, to meet oversubscription demands.

The site will utilise patent-pending technology, including the still and condenser design, which has been engineered and designed to run from on-site generated renewable energy sources, as the distillery will operate with zero carbon emissions across scope one and two.

According to the distillery, “this innovation will mean that the Struie Distillery's energy efficiency should be the best in the world, making it one of the most sustainable distilleries globally and at the forefront of a more sustainable future for Scotland’s whisky industry”.

“We’re building Struie Distillery with a blend of past, present and future thinking. The goals we’ve put in place are about making great whisky right away, utilising many old-style production principles that we already run at Dornoch Distillery, but also building something unique and sustainable that will raise the bar globally for what distillers can do to protect the environment for the future,” said Simon Thompson.

Hosted on Crowdcube, the crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £1.8m as part of an overall raise of £5m, with an additional £3.2m to come from investors via a series A fundraise.