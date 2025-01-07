Renais Gin secures £4.95m investment

07 January, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Gin brand Renais has secured a £4.95m investment to accelerate international expansion and increase production capacity.

Investors include drinks industry experts such as US-based InvestBev and Jean-Sebastien Robicquet of Maison Villevert.

Alex Watson, co-founder and chief executive of Renais, said: "We'll be investing in talent and strategic hires to expand our market presence, capitalising on the momentum from our launches in California and New York this year. While the gin market has traditionally been led by heritage brands, gin is gaining traction in the states, driven by customer preference for premiumisation.”

Renais launched in May 2023, with entry into the US market and a presence in 11 countries, with distribution agreed in a further 22.

The partnership with InvestBev hopes to further expansion efforts, with plans to increase production capacity, extend distribution into North America, and launch a series of marketing campaigns.

Brian Rosen, general partner at InvestBev, said: "The premium gin category continues to demonstrate remarkable potential, and Renais' quality and innovative approach align perfectly with our strategic investment focus. We believe our capital, coupled with our deep industry expertise and network, will amplify Renais' ability to reach new consumers and markets."

InvestBev will also provide Renais with access to operational guidance and market insights.

