Familia Torres named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2024

Spanish wine producer Familia Torres has been named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2024 in the 14 th edition of the ranking.

It’s the seventh time the producer has taken the top spot having fallen to fourth in the rankings last year.

Argentina’s Catena Zapata, the winner in 2020, took the runner-up spot and was named the Most Admired Wine Brand in South America, while Australia’s Penfolds completed the podium, also taking home The Most Admired Wine Brand in Australasia award.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand is voted for by a hand-picked academy of sommeliers, buyers, wholesalers, Masters of Wine and writers.

“Each year our Academy pool grows stronger and I firmly believe it’s the most authoritative collection of independent wine experts in the trade,” said Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth.

“What’s particularly important to me is that we rotate a percentile of the Academy each year to guarantee a true and fair representation of the global trade.

“Earning a place on this prestigious list is therefore a serious achievement and I personally congratulate those in our top 50 this year. It’s particularly impressive to see Familia Torres return to the top for an incredible seventh time.”

Europe was the most recognised region in the ranking with 34 brands on the list, with France again the most represented country, it was home to more than a quarter of the brands.

Despite movement throughout the ranking, Spain’s Perelada was the only new entry.

South Africa’s Kanonkop was named the highest climber and Most Admired Wine Brand in Africa & Middle East while US-based Jackson Family Wines was named the Most Admired Wine Brand in North America having re-entered the ranking this year.

“We are delighted to reward the achievements of the Most Admired Wine Brands on the planet,” said Drinks International publisher Justin Smith.

“Congratulations to the highest-ranked wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia and Africa & the Middle East, and to all of the brands featured in our definitive guide. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the successes of exceptional wine producers long into the future.”

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2024 magazine can be read in full here.

The 2024 list in full