The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2021 Revealed

02 April, 2021

Drinks International has unveiled its eagerly anticipated list of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2021.

The brands were chosen by an academy made up of the world’s leading wine experts, including buyers, sommeliers, wholesalers, bar owners, Masters of Wine, writers and educators from 48 different countries.

Familia Torres from Spain surged to the number 1 spot in the rankings after impressing our academy with the quality and consistency of its wines. It also was awarded the Most Admired Wine Brand in Europe.

Catena, a family-owned winery in Mendoza with a reputation for producing some of the world’s finest Malbec, finished second, retaining its crown as the Most Admired Wine Brand in South America.

Another Spanish brand, Vega Sicilia, finished third. Australian brand Henschke was fourth, taking the regional award for the Most Admired Wine Brand in Australasia. Chilean powerhouse Concha y Toro came next, rounding out the top five positions.

European brands featured 29 times on the list, led by France with 11 brands, Spain with eight and Italy with six.

The highest new entry this year was Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which entered the list for the first time at number 7. Sicilian brand Planeta was the highest climber after rising 22 places year-on-year to number 17.

At number 10, Lebanon’s Chateau Musar was named the Most Admired Wine Brand from the Middle East and Africa, while Ridge from California was named the Most Admired Wine Brand from North America after ranking 22nd on the list.

Drinks International editor Martin Green said: “The Most Admired Wine Brands 2021 highlights the most iconic, exciting and innovative producers in the world.

“To win a place on this prestigious list is a tremendous achievement. There are thousands of wine brands vying for attention around the world, but just 50 elite icons have made the cut.

“Congratulations to all of the brands featured this year. They have earned the respect of hundreds of wine professionals and experts spread across the globe, and they have now gained the ultimate stamp of quality.

“Strong brands will play a vital role in leading the wine trade to a healthy future as the world emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns. The wineries featured on this list act as regional champions, category signposts and industry leaders, and they have the potential to steer the wine trade into a new Roaring Twenties.”

This is the 11th year in which Drinks International has compiled its definitive guide to The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands. It features a vibrant mix of Old World classics, ambitious New World producers and high-volume brands that offer exceptional value for money.

Drinks International publisher Justin Smith said: “We are delighted to reward the achievements of the most admired wine brands on the planet. Congratulations to the highest ranked wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia and Africa & the Middle East, and to all of the brands featured in our definitive guide. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the successes of exceptional wine producers long into the future.”

You can read The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2021 magazine here to learn more about the brands featured on the list.

Here is the list in full:

Ranking

Brand

Country

1

Familia Torres

Spain

2

Catena

Argentina

3

Vega Sicilia

Spain

4

Henschke

Australia

5

Concha y Toro

Chile

6

Penfolds

Australia

7

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

France

8

CVNE

Spain

9

Antinori

Italy

10

Château Musar

Lebanon

11

E. Guigal

France

12

Château Lafite

France

13

Errazuriz

Chile

14

Felton Road

New Zealand

15

Villa Maria

New Zealand

16

Yalumba

Australia

17

Planeta

Italy

18

Château Cheval Blanc

France

19

M. Chapoutier

France

20

Château d’Yquem

France

21

Ridge

USA

22

Symington

Portugal

23

Château Petrus

France

24

Frescobaldi

Italy

25

Château Palmer

France

26

Gaja

Italy

27

Montes

Chile

28

Cono Sur

Chile

29

Jackson Family Wines

USA

30

Craggy Range

New Zealand

31

Château Margaux

France

32

Campo Viejo

Spain

33

Château Haut-Brion

France

34

Nederburg

South Africa

35

Château Mouton-Rothschild

France

36

Bruce Jack

South Africa

37

Bodegas Abadal

Spain

38

Esporão

Portugal

39

Gallo Family Vineyards

USA

40

Sassicaia

Italy

41

Louis Latour

France

42

McGuigan

Australia

43

Ramón Bilbao

Spain

44

Oyster Bay

New Zealand

45

Royal Tokaji

Hungary

46

Beringer

USA

47

Raventós Cordoníu

Spain

48

Santa Rita

Chile

49

Tignanello

Italy

50

La Rioja Alta

Spain

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, international, brand, drinks, brands, wine, world, wine brand, drinks international, america, wine brands, list, admired, admired wine, admired wine brands, brands 2021, wine brands 2021, admired wine brand, world “to win, wine brands vying




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter