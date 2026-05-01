Trump lifts whisky tariffs following King’s visit

Donald Trump will be lifting tariffs on whisky from the UK, the US president said yesterday via Truth Social.

In honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to the White House, Trump said he would lift restrictions on Scotland’s ability to work with the state of Kentucky on whisky and bourbon “two very important industries within Scotland and Kentucky.

“People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great inter-country trade, especially having to do with the wooden barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do,” the post continued.

The UK government confirmed this applies to all whisky tariffs, including Irish whiskey, the BBC reported.

Martha Dalton, co-founder of Kentucky Bourbon Never Say Die and the Bourbon Alliance, which played a role in reversing the original Section 232 retaliatory tariffs on US whiskey imports to the UK, said: “This is exactly the news our industry needed. The UK produces great whisky from the Scottish Highlands to the English countryside, and there is no reason any of it should carry a tariff.

"As an independent brand, we simply couldn't have launched without the reversal of the original tariffs — so we know better than most what a difference this kind of decision makes. We hope it encourages more innovative producers on both sides of the Atlantic to enter the market.

"This can't stop at whisky. Other UK spirits are still carrying a 10% tariff into the US, and Irish whiskey from the Republic is facing 15%. What businesses need is stability—the ability to plan, invest and grow with confidence. Today's announcement is a powerful start, and we hope it marks the beginning of a new era for the transatlantic spirits trade," Dalton continued.