Brands Report 2026: Vodka

It’s tight across the entire board when it comes to this category, with often just a handful of bars separating rankings.

The vodka ranking is consistent. The top three remains the same as last year with Grey Goose retaining its title as the bestseller in the world’s best bars. One in three of our polled bars declared the Bacardi brand a top-three choice while Diageo’s Ketel One was actually the most popular house pour with 28%.

Absolut was on the verge of a podium finish but missed out by a single point to Belvedere, while just a handful of bars separated Tito’s in fourth and Haku in 10th. Nikka’s Coffey is the only change in personnel to this year’s bestselling list, replacing Boatyard, which leaves Tito’s the last remaining independent vodka and highlights the importance of buying power for this category.

The top trending list, which often feeds into the subsequent bestselling lists, suggests Grey Goose and Ketel One will continue to occupy the top spots. However the bookies’ favourite to infiltrate the seemingly impenetrable top three is Tito’s.

How we did it

The Brands Report has been released every January for the past 16 years and aims to provide data analytics into the buying habits of consumers in the world’s best bars.

To collect the data, we first curate a sample of industry-acclaimed bars from a combination of The World’s 50 Best Bars and its regional North America and Asia lists.

In order to ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the poll were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry. Each year the panel rotates to ensure a fair and accurate set of results.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to dig out their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirits category, as well as beer, champagne and mixers. The bestselling list is based on hard data, while top trending is more subjective – the brand which isn’t necessarily shifting big volumes but is seen as in vogue by each bar. Often, the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

We also ask our poll to declare the house pour in some of the world’s bestselling classic cocktails. The drinks are chosen to specifically represent major spirits categories and are generally big hitters in the Cocktail Report’s list of the 50 bestselling classic cocktails, due to launch in spring.

