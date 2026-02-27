Amrut names Ashok Chokalingam new COO and master distiller

Chokalingam joined Amrut more than 20 years ago in the sales and marketing department before being promoted to head of distilling in 2019.

“Amrut has never been a conventional company, and my journey here has been equally unconventional — from sales and international markets to the still house and maturation warehouses,” said Chokalingam.

“That freedom to experiment, question norms, and bridge the gap between the market and production has shaped me both as a professional and as a craftsman. Amrut gave me the platform to learn globally and create locally”

Rakshit N Jagdale, managing director, added: “Beyond technical brilliance, his (Chokalingam) global mandate makes this appointment special. He has taken India’s whisky story to the world, absorbed international insights and applied them to strengthen our craft at home. He speaks both the language of our house style and the consumer. Formalising this role gives me immense pride and joy as we continue building a proudly Indian, globally respected house of excellence.”