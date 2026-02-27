Ashok Chokalingam

Credit: LinkedIn

Amrut names Ashok Chokalingam new COO and master distiller

27 February, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Amrut Distilleries has appointed Ashok Chokalingam as chief operating officer and master distiller.

Chokalingam joined Amrut more than 20 years ago in the sales and marketing department before being promoted to head of distilling in 2019.

“Amrut has never been a conventional company, and my journey here has been equally unconventional — from sales and international markets to the still house and maturation warehouses,” said Chokalingam.

“That freedom to experiment, question norms, and bridge the gap between the market and production has shaped me both as a professional and as a craftsman. Amrut gave me the platform to learn globally and create locally”

Rakshit N Jagdale, managing director, added: “Beyond technical brilliance, his (Chokalingam) global mandate makes this appointment special. He has taken India’s whisky story to the world, absorbed international insights and applied them to strengthen our craft at home. He speaks both the language of our house style and the consumer. Formalising this role gives me immense pride and joy as we continue building a proudly Indian, globally respected house of excellence.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: international, sales, house, master, distiller, master distiller, appointment, amrut, coo, globally, chokalingam, ashok, ashok chokalingam, mandate makes, chokalingam global, technical brilliance, managing director added, director added “beyond, added “beyond technical, chokalingam global mandate, “beyond technical brilliance




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Sandy Hyslop

The vision behind Crystalgold

In late 2025, Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth questioned the launch of Chivas Regal Crystalgold.

Instagram

Facebook