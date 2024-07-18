Zamora Company sets record sales in 2023

Zamora Company has announced record turnover for 2023 with €268 million and a 21.5% increase in sales since 2021.

The Spanish company owns several wine and spirits brands including Licor 43, Ramón Bilbao and Martin Miller's Gin and 2023 saw a 1% turnover increase on the previous year.

"We have taken the right operational and organisational decisions that have allowed us to emerge stronger from the pandemic in spite of a difficult macroeconomic scenario and a slight slowdown in consumption," said Javier Pijoan, CEO of Zamora Company.

The strength of the company's international strategy has increased its export business by 2% while 46% of its sales occurred domestically in Iberia. The spirits to wine sales split was 60-40 respectively.

Pijoan added: "We remain strongly committed to our key international markets and to the growth and long-term sustainability of the business, despite the difficulties our industry has experienced over the past year. We value the brand acquisitions we have made in recent years, which still have plenty of scope for development."