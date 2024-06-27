Padrón leaves Limantour after 13 years

Licorería Limantour co-founder Benjamin Padrón has announced his departure from the Mexico City-based bar and its associated venues.

Padrón co-founded Licorería Limantour in 2011 and it has since been a regular fixture in The World’s 50 Best Bars, currently ranked No7 in the 2023 list. He later went on to help open a sister venue Limantour Roma in Mexico City as well as Batra Bar.

“It’s obviously emotional because it’s been almost 13 years since Licorería Limantour opened. But in the past couple of years things haven’t been the same and I don’t think I’ve been treated the way I would like to be,” Padrón told Drinks International.

Padrón will spend the next months finishing his dissertation in food and beverage management and plans to do some internships at different bars around the world.

The industry veteran also has plans to open a new venue outside Mexico City, but still in Mexico with new investors in the coming years but is yet to disclose further information.

Padrón added: “I need to have a little break to regroup mentally. I did an internship with Simone Caporale in Sips in 2021 and I would like to do something similar with other people I admire. This will get me up to date with the industry and will be a lot of fun for me.”

Since Licorería Limantour entered The World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2014, the venue has climbed the rankings to peak at No4 in 2022 and has therefore featured in all 10 of the previous lists.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve realised that the current operators and I have different points of view. I want to thank everyone for their great support during this time and of course I’m not leaving the industry," added Padrón.