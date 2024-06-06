50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship 2024 opens

06 June, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Applications have now opened for The World’s 50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship 2024 and will remain open for two weeks.

The winning applicant gets the opportunity to train in three world-leading bars and attend the 50 Best awards ceremony in Madrid this October.

The scholarship is open to any aspiring bartender over 21-years-old with less than five years' professional experience, and applications are open from now until Friday 21 June 2024. The winner will be announced at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on Tuesday, 22 October in Madrid, Spain.

The programme is now in its third year, and previous winner Drew Fleming of Kiki Lounge in Douglas, Isle of Man, trained at The Connaught and Katana Kitten in New York.

“This scholarship propelled my career because it gave me the opportunity to learn under some of the best bar operations in the world,” said Fleming. “Both Katana Kitten and The Connaught were amazing institutions which welcomed me and developed my understanding of both drinks and hospitality.”

For more information and to apply, click here.

