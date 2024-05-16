Madrid to host 50 Best Bars ceremony 2024

Now in its 16th edition, the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 will be anonymously voted for by a gender balanced Academy of more than 700 bartenders, consultants, writers and cocktail specialists from around the world, with the results independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We look forward to gathering this incredible community together once more to honour the innovation, creativity, and unparalleled achievements of the world’s most exceptional mixology and to ignite the curiosity of cocktail lovers around the globe.”

Prior to the awards ceremony, 50 Best will reveal the winners of two special awards. One is the Michter’s Art of Hospitality, which is voted for by all members of the Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the best hospitality experience during the voting period.

The other special award is Altos Bartenders’ Bartender. This is voted for by the bartenders behind the bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who has done more to further the craft of bartending than any other.

Over the next few months, bars and bartenders from around the world, whether they feature in the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars or not, will also be invited to nominate themselves for three additional awards, which will be announced at the ceremony in Madrid. These include:

50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship 2024. A young bartender will be given the opportunity to expand their horizons with internships at two bars on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Bareksten Best Bar Design Award. Judged by a panel of hospitality design experts, bars are invited to submit their venue design for consideration.