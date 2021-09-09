Officina Cocktail Week brings in World's Best

Officina has invited bartenders from London, Norway, Barcelona, Mexico and Greece among others to showcase their drinks and celebrate the reopening of global travel following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The five-day celebration will begin with NoMad London and Clumsies from Athens and features some industry heavyweight bars such as Himkok and La Factoria.
“With the pandemic it has been such a long time since we have been able to host our friends from around the world,” said Officina co-founder Giorgio Santambrogio.
“As travel opens up and it becomes safe to welcome our international family again we wanted to celebrate this and give our guests here in Milan a taste of what makes the cocktail industry so great around the world.”
The full schedule is a available below:
Monday 13/9
NoMad London & Clumsies
Tuesday 14/9
Alquímico
Wednesday 15/9
Hanky Panky & Himkok
Thursday 16/9
Insider
Friday 17/9
Danil Nevsky, La Factoria & Nico de Soto