Co-founders and organisers Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne

Trade highlights for London Cocktail Week 2022

11 October, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

London Cocktail Week begins this Thursday, October 13, running for 11 days, incorporating two weekends, the festival will see 350 bars involved and four Little Cocktail Villages spread across the capital. 

For the trade, London Cocktail Week will continue to focus on education through experience. There will be a collection of formal learning sessions, international takeover shifts and branded immersions, through which bartenders can learn from their peers. 

The full schedule of events comes from the festival’s seven major drinks portfolio partners: Amber Beverage UK, Bacardi-Martini, Brown-Forman UK, Edrington UK, Moët Hennessy UK, Pernod Ricard UK and Remy Cointreau UK, alongside more than 30 individual drinks brands. 

New for 2022 is the Little Cocktail Villages of four free-entry ‘micro-hubs’ that will be dotted across the city, popping up in Belgravia, Borough Yards, Covent Garden and Devonshire Square, each hosting a collection of immersive pop-up bars, all serving cocktails at the festival price of £7. 

Wristbands for the festival are £15 for consumers and free for those who work in hospitality venues. Co-founders and organisers Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne have picked out the trade highlights of the festival available here, along with sign up for a free wristband.

