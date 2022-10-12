Drinks International’s Guide to London Cocktail Week

Below is our guide to some event highlights, please note some of the masterclasses below are trade only and may require registration.
Thursday 13 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
13:00 – 14:30 – Red Street Studios: Woodford Reserve - Prestige Collection Tasting with Chris Morris
16:00 – 01:00 – Lyaness: Alquimico takeover
17:00 – 22:00 – The Little Cocktail Village in Borough Yards: The House of Classic Cocktails at The Little Cocktail Village in Borough Yards
17:00 – 23:00 – Hacha Brixton: Hacha Brixton 1st Birthday in partnership with Patron
17:00 – 00:00 – Seed Library: Röda X Seed Library X Plymouth Takeover
18:30 – 21:30 – Silverleaf: Official Opening Party with Hendrick’s
19:00 – Oriole: Henneddy Masterclass
22:00 – 02:00 – Silverleaf: Official Trade Opening Party - Hendrick's X Silverleaf X Nutmeg & Clove X Mo Bar X Panda & Sons X Trisoux
Friday 14 October
10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
13:30 – 16:00 – Block Soho: Yellowstone Select Bourbon, Steak & Cigars with Stephen Beam
17:00 – 00:00 – Seed Library: Röda X Seed Library X Plymouth Takeover
16:00 – 01:00 – Lyaness: Alquimico takeover
Saturday 15 October
10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
Sunday 16 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
18:00 – 22:00 – The Phoenix Bar in Tattu London: Tattu X The Orientalist Spirits - The Three Friends of Winter hosted by Millie Tang, Peter Chua, Will Meredith
Monday 17 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
12:00 – 15:30 – The NoMad Hotel: Healthy Hospo's Mental Fitness Sessions
Tuesday 18 October
10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
14:00 – 16:00 – The Gibson: Laphroaig x The Gibson Seasoning Session
19:30 – 21:30 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: Bittered Sling masterclass with Lauren Mote
Wednesday 19 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
16:00 – 22:00 – The Little Cocktail Village in Covent Garden: Rooster Rojo Ahumado Launch
19:00 – Sweeties at the Standard: Drinks with Eminente Rum
19:00 – Publiq: Publiq. X Volcan Tequila Supper Club – a nose to tail dinner and cocktails
Thursday 20 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
17:00 – 23:30 – The Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf: The World’s Most Rubbish Bar from Discarded Spirits Co.
17:00 – late – Seed Library: Seed Library x Belvedere Party
19:30 – 23:00 – Laki Kane: Gabrielle Maser’s Hawaiian Takeover at Laki Kane – Party with Bacardi
17:00 – 23:30 – Coupette: The Cambridge takeover at Coupette
Friday 21 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
Saturday 22 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
19:00 – 00:00 – Silverleaf: Katana Kitten takeover at Silverleaf
Sunday 23 October
12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase
19:00 – 00:00 – Silverleaf: Katana Kitten takeover at Silverleaf