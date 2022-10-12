Drinks International’s Guide to London Cocktail Week

London Cocktail Week kicks off on Thursday 13 October, running for 11 days it’s the biggest yet, involving 350 bars spread across the capital.

Below is our guide to some event highlights, please note some of the masterclasses below are trade only and may require registration.

Thursday 13 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

13:00 – 14:30 – Red Street Studios: Woodford Reserve - Prestige Collection Tasting with Chris Morris

16:00 – 01:00 – Lyaness: Alquimico takeover

17:00 – 22:00 – The Little Cocktail Village in Borough Yards: The House of Classic Cocktails at The Little Cocktail Village in Borough Yards

17:00 – 23:00 – Hacha Brixton: Hacha Brixton 1st Birthday in partnership with Patron

17:00 – 00:00 – Seed Library: Röda X Seed Library X Plymouth Takeover

18:30 – 21:30 – Silverleaf: Official Opening Party with Hendrick’s

19:00 – Oriole: Henneddy Masterclass

22:00 – 02:00 – Silverleaf: Official Trade Opening Party - Hendrick's X Silverleaf X Nutmeg & Clove X Mo Bar X Panda & Sons X Trisoux

Friday 14 October

10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

13:30 – 16:00 – Block Soho: Yellowstone Select Bourbon, Steak & Cigars with Stephen Beam

17:00 – 00:00 – Seed Library: Röda X Seed Library X Plymouth Takeover

16:00 – 01:00 – Lyaness: Alquimico takeover

Saturday 15 October

10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

Sunday 16 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

18:00 – 22:00 – The Phoenix Bar in Tattu London: Tattu X The Orientalist Spirits - The Three Friends of Winter hosted by Millie Tang, Peter Chua, Will Meredith

Monday 17 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

12:00 – 15:30 – The NoMad Hotel: Healthy Hospo's Mental Fitness Sessions

Tuesday 18 October

10:00 - 14:00 – Christina’s Shoreditch: Wild Up your Drinks with Marcis Dzelzainis

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

14:00 – 16:00 – The Gibson: Laphroaig x The Gibson Seasoning Session

19:30 – 21:30 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: Bittered Sling masterclass with Lauren Mote

Wednesday 19 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

16:00 – 22:00 – The Little Cocktail Village in Covent Garden: Rooster Rojo Ahumado Launch

19:00 – Sweeties at the Standard: Drinks with Eminente Rum

19:00 – Publiq: Publiq. X Volcan Tequila Supper Club – a nose to tail dinner and cocktails

Thursday 20 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

17:00 – 23:30 – The Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf: The World’s Most Rubbish Bar from Discarded Spirits Co.

17:00 – late – Seed Library: Seed Library x Belvedere Party

19:30 – 23:00 – Laki Kane: Gabrielle Maser’s Hawaiian Takeover at Laki Kane – Party with Bacardi

17:00 – 23:30 – Coupette: The Cambridge takeover at Coupette

Friday 21 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

Saturday 22 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

19:00 – 00:00 – Silverleaf: Katana Kitten takeover at Silverleaf

Sunday 23 October

12:00 – 20:00 – The Little Cocktail Village at Devonshire Square: 25 Years Of CLASS showcase

19:00 – 00:00 – Silverleaf: Katana Kitten takeover at Silverleaf