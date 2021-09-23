London Cocktail Week 2021 trade schedule released

London Cocktail Week has once again been extended to the whole month of October for 2021 and the full trade schedule has been released.

The festival starts on Friday 1 October and has 275 bar partners signed up to host masterclasses and immersive experiences from seven leading spirit portfolios - Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Edrington UK, Moët Hennessy UK, Pernod Ricard UK and Remy Cointreau UK.

An open letter of invitation for bar takeovers from LCW founders and organisers Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne resulted in bars from all over Europe making plans to partner with bars across the city.

Sharman-Cox and Payne said “We wanted this year’s festival to be a proper celebration - and while of course there are still difficulties being faced by those within the hospitality industry, we’re hoping that London Cocktail Week will mark a line in the sand and be an opportunity to really look forward.”