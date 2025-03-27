Catena named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2025

Argentinian wine producer Catena has been The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2025 in the 15th edition of the ranking.

It’s the first time since 2020 that the brand has topped the list having been runner-up spot in the rankings last year.

Italy’s Gaja, which moves up eight places on its previous ranking, took the runner’s up spot alongside the accolade of Most Admired Wine Brand in Europe, while veteran of the list La Rioja Alta completes the podium.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand is voted for by a hand-picked academy of sommeliers, buyers, wholesalers, Masters of Wine and writers.

“Each year our Academy pool grows stronger and I firmly believe it’s the most authoritative collection of independent wine experts in the trade,” said Drinks International Editor, Shay Waterworth.

“Yet, what’s particularly important to me is that we rotate a percentile of the Academy each year to guarantee a true and fair representation of the global trade.

“Earning a place on this prestigious list is therefore a serious achievement and I personally congratulate those in our top 50 this year.”

The 2025 list featured two new brands, Screaming Eagle from the US and Australia’s Tyrrell’s which took the award for Highest New Entry. The Highest Climber award went to the seventh-placed Sassicaia after the Italian brand had fallen off the list in 2024.

Penfolds of Australia was awarded the Most Admired Wine Brand in Australasia, Ridge took the accolade for Most Admired Wine Brand in North America, while South Africa’s Kanonkop was again named the Most Admired Wine Brand in Africa & Middle East.

“We are delighted to reward the achievements of the Most Admired Wine Brands on the planet,” said Drinks International publisher Justin Smith.

“Congratulations to the highest ranked wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia and Africa & the Middle East, and to all of the brands featured in our definitive guide. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the successes of exceptional wine producers long into the future.”

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2025 magazine can be read in full here.

The 2025 list in full