Diageo World Class GB 2026 announces top ten finalists

Diageo World Class GB has confirmed its top 10 finalists for 2026, selected from entries across Great Britain.

This year's cohort spans Edinburgh to Birmingham, Liverpool to London, representing hotel institutions, internationally acclaimed destination bars and independent venues.

From thousands of entries, the selected ten bartenders will now compete for the chance to represent Great Britain at the World Class Global Finals in Scotland.

The World Class GB final will take place from 1-3 June 2026, hosted at The Ned, London.

Over three days, the ten finalists will face a series of challenges designed to test their bartending skill including technical precision, menu development, performance under pressure and depth of knowledge.

The winner will be announced on the final day on 3 June and will go on to represent Great Britain at the Diageo World Class global finals, competing against national champions from across the world for the title of World Class Bartender of the Year.

Diageo World Class GB 2026 top ten finalists: