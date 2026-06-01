Muga helps launch Paragraph alcohol-free wine brand

Familia Muga has been involved in the launch of alcohol-free wine brand Paragraph across the US and Europe.

Muga, alongside Steve Arora and winemaker Duncan Shouler, created Paragraph to tap into the growing low-no movement and the first expression is a Spanish Tempranillo from high-altitude vineyards.

“We believe in innovation and evolution, matched with tradition and heritage. We observed the category carefully over time. What convinced us was seeing that the quality, craft, and technical precision had finally evolved to a level where serious wine was possible,” said Eduardo Muga, Familia Muga.

Chief winemaker Shouler chose Tempranillo parcels from Spain that sit above 700m and aged between 30-50 years old. The wine is then matured in French oak barrels prior to blending.

Shouler, Arora and Muga

To remove the alcohol, Shouler and his team uses low temperature vacuum distillation followed by aroma recovery technology. The wine is then rested in bottle for a minimum of two months before release.

Shouler added: “Creating an authentic alcohol-removed wine that reaches the expectations of those who really appreciate wine, is arguably one of the most technically demanding disciplines in modern winemaking. I believe that Paragraph achieves this and is an exciting new chapter in the story of wine.”

Paragraph has approximately 1g of sugar per 100ml and less than 0.5% ABV.