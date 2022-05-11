Yellow Tail tops global wine brand power list

The Wine Intelligence Global Wine Brand Power Index 2022 has reported that Yellow Tail is again the world’s most powerful wine brand with Casillero del Diablo meaning an unchanged top two.

Yellow Tail’s strength in the US market cemented its top spot in the global ranking, with Barefoot closing out the medal positions of the world’s most powerful wine brands, having risen every year from its 13th position in 2019.

The index draws on feedback from over 25,000 wine consumers in 25 markets, representing 400 million wine drinkers globally.

This year, Denmark featured as a substitute for the Russian market, which was not surveyed.

“In a year characterised by relatively less upheaval for consumers, it’s a relief to see equity for wine brands has stabilised in terms of consumer connection as wine drinkers have returned to more frequent touchpoints with wine in both retail and the on-premise,” said Lulie Halstead, chief executive of Wine Intelligence.

“Successful wine brand owners will be those with a focus on restoring the fundamental positive connections that have propelled their brands to such widespread success on the world stage in the first place, while doing their best to maintain availability and the value proposition amid input cost increases and supply chain disruptions.”

While global wine equity is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the report has revealed a stabilisation in wine brand equity following the steep decline brought on by Covid disruptions last year.

The top 15 global brands collectively scored higher in 2022 than in 2021 but scores remain substantially lower than in 2020.

Notable climbers within top 25 of the 2022 Wine Intelligence Global Wine Brand Power Index include Santa Carolina, now ranked number seven, Apothic – rising five places to 14, and Dark Horse - which jumped eight places to 25.