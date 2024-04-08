William Grant and Sons launches ultra-premium blended whisky

Wildmoor’s origins date back 60 years when the William Grant and Sons family began to acquire a reserve of high-aged malt and grain whiskies from across Scotland.

The range has been crafted under the guidance of master blender and Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman who joined William Grant and Sons in 1997, initially as a whisky chemist.

“We had a vision for Wildmoor; to create a whisky that embodied the raw majesty of Scotland’s wildest places - not the gentle, picturesque glens, but the awe-inspiring landscapes,” said Kinsman.

“With unlimited access to the family’s private vaults of prized liquids, I was able to explore flavour unbound by region. I delved deeper into my personal memories of these wild places, and what was initially a single whisky has become a series of extremely old and prestigious blended malts and blended whiskies, each one a multi-sensory tribute to Scotland’s vast terrain.”

The range is made of seven expressions ranging from 21 year old to 40 years old blends.

Two of the range, the 23 year old blend Waking Forest and 30 year old Tropical Coast will be travel retail exclusives, while the 23 year old Ancient Moorland will be exclusive to China and Taiwan while Wildmoor Heather Valley, a 21 year old blend of Highland and Speyside malts combined with Lowland grain will be exclusively available in Taiwan.

Alongside the four market exclusives, the core range features Wildmoor Dark Moorland (rrp £185), a 23 year old blended whisky, Wildmoor Rugged Coast (rrp £550) a 30 year old peated blend, and Wildmoor Black Mountain (rrp £960) a 40 year old blend of rare grain and Highland malts with ghosted distillery stock.

Wildmoor is available in the UK at Selfridges and in-store and online at The Whisky Shop.