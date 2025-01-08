Brands Report 2025: Gin

Despite tales of its demise, gin is very much alive and kicking when it comes to the top bars.

As the category experiences a period of stagnation in its wider context, in bars, gin is very much in, as found in the 2024 Drinks International Cocktail Report.

The spirit was the most popular in bars for the ninth consecutive year, primarily driven by the G&T, while the Dry Martini continues its renaissance. Consumers are also looking to premium familiar favourites, so it’s no surprise the top three in this year’s bestselling gin brands remain the same, but with a slight reshuffle from last year.

With Tanqueray returning to the top, the Diageo-owned brand was a first choice for 24% of bars polled. Up next with 17% is Bacardi-owned Bombay Sapphire, followed by Pernod Ricard’s Beefeater with 13%.

Most notable for 2025 is the addition of No.3 Gin to the top 10. The Berry Bros & Rudd-owned brand is becoming synonymous with the Martini, joining the category veterans in eighth place, as Boatyard falls off.

The top trending for gin tells a different story. With Bombay Sapphire in the number one spot, Boatyard makes its comeback in second place, followed by Monkey 47, highlighting interest in craft brands and those that tell a story.

How we did it

To collect the data we curate a 100-strong sample of bars from an even geographical split which have featured in recent editions of The Word’s 50 Best Bars (1-100) and Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, plus regional awards such as North America and Asia’s 50 Best Bars and national awards such as the Class Bar Awards. To ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the 100 were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry.

Of course, the panel rotates each year to not only ensure a fair and accurate set of results, but represent the current geography of the industry’s best bars year on year.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to revise their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirit, beer, wine and mixer category. A bestselling brand, even in the best bars in the world, earns its place on more than taste, so we also wanted to know the brands that are not necessarily doing huge volumes but are on trend. This is where the trending lists come in. Within these tables are the brands customers are increasingly asking for, perhaps because of word of mouth or even on bartenders’ recommendations. Often the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

To view the page-turner edition of the Brands Report click here.

The Brands Report will be serialised on drinksint.com throughout January.