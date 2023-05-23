Oslo’s Himkok hosts international cocktail bars

Norwegian cocktail bar Himkok, will be hosting nine international cocktail bars for two nights of takeovers in celebration of Himkok’s eight year anniversary and the 2023 Norse Bar Show, on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 June.

The visitors, all of whom are alumni of The World’s 50 Best Bars awards and share Himkok’s passion for sustainability, locality and community, will showcase their own creations in collaboration with brand sponsors Anora, Pernod Ricard, Naked Malt, Edrington, Bacardi and Fever tree.

On 4 June, Himkok, currently ranked at No. 43 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, will begin the festivities with a programme of six takeovers that includes The World’s Best Bar, Barcelona’s Paradiso.

Other bars featured include: Sydney’s Re-; Melbourne’s Byrdi; Beirut’s Dead End Paradise; London’s Scarfes Bar and Guayaquil’s Juliana, winner of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award at last year’s ceremony.

On Monday 5 June, three teams will take the wheel, starting with a sunset Aperitivo from Athens’ The Clumsies from 6pm, followed by Rome’s Freni e Frizioni and Milano´s 1930 Cocktail Bar until 11pm.

Creative director of Juliana, Daniel Febres Cordero and bar director Sarah Ruiz will be bringing a selection of drinks from their Diverso menu, Drinks International’s Menu of the Month in May, to Himkok as well as London’s Silverleaf on Wednesday 7 June and Paris’ Le Syndicat on Sunday 11 June.