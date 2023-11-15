Lorenzo Di Calo

Altamura appoints new international head of brand

15 November, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Altamura Distilleries has introduced Lorenzo Di Cola, formerly of the Experimental Cocktail Club group, to its team as international head of brand across all key global markets, including Italy, the US, UK and India.

Hailing from Italy, Di Cola brings experience from his role in the ascent of the Experimental Cocktail Club, known for its work in mixed drinks since 2007. 

“My goal in the short and medium term is to establish even more links with global professionals, create new opportunities for the brand across the world, help the team develop strategies and export our philosophy around,” said Di Cola.

Altamura Distilleries hopes the appointment of Di Cola will help connect hospitality to Altamura, while implementing activations in global cocktail destinations.

