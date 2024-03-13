Stauning

Stauning launches global cocktail competition

13 March, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Danish whisky Stauning has launched the ‘Stauning Drinks Kollektive’, a global cocktail competition which aims to shine a light on bartenders from Denmark, Germany, France, the UK, US and Australia.

The competition, which is in its first year, asks bartenders to show "creativity and innovation", according to the brand, through a Stauning serve which will be tasted and judged by Stauning global brand ambassador, Ali Reynolds, alongside the Stauning founders and global industry leaders.

Entries for the competition, which are open from now until 4 May 2024, must be created using one of the specific expressions listed in the entry form along with a maximum of six total ingredients. They will also need to demonstrate consideration in relation to one of Stauning’s three core pillars, "design, sustainability and locality".  

Bartenders in the top 10 entries from each country will be invited to compete in a regional final, which will take place in June and July. The finalists will then be invited to participate in the global final at Stauning’s distillery in Denmark in September. 

The winner will be provided with an opportunity to own an entire cask of Stauning whisky of their choice, and they will also be invited to join the competition as a judge in 2025.

