No. 3 Gin opens Unrivalled Classics competition entries

The winner of the competition will be awarded a takeover at the recently awarded No. 48 on the World’s 50 Best Bar List 2023, Atlas bar, Singapore and a multicourse dinner at Michelin star restaurant Burnt Ends, paired with a selection of No. 3 Gin cocktails.

Ross Bryant, global brand ambassador for No.3 Gin, said: “With the Unrivalled Classics competition, we are inviting entries from more markets than ever before. I can’t wait to see the talent and skill later in the year as the competition shines a light on the best of the best in our industry.”

The event builds on the success of the Pursuit of Perfection Cocktail Competition as each year features a classic gin drink and for 2024, entrants are challenged to take inspiration from the Gimlet and create their own interpretation using No.3 Gin.

Professional bartenders from the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the US for the first time, will compete in regional and national heats for a place and an all-expenses paid trip to the global grand final hosted at the No.3 Gin distillery in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

The judging panel will be made up of international experts who will manage the initial shortlisting process, after which the competition’s regional heats will take place in-person at venues around the UK, Europe and the US.

Entries must include a minimum of 40ml of No.3 Gin and a maximum of six ingredients including up to two homemade. Cocktail batching is not permitted.