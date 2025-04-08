Diageo swaps US Cîroc rights in Lobos 1707 exchange

Diageo has exchanged majority ownership of the brand rights for Cîroc vodka in North America, for majority ownership of tequila brand Lobos 1707.

Diageo formed a strategic joint venture with Main Street Advisors (MSA), bringing together the two brand builders to grow Cîroc in North America, and Lobos 1707 worldwide.

Sally Grimes, chief executive officer, Diageo North America, said: “The MSA track record speaks for itself and together, we will establish a strong platform to unleash the full potential of the Cîroc brand for new generations and to drive the next phase of growth for Lobos 1707.”

The venture also sees Nick Tran appointed as president and chief marketing officer, joining with titles such as global head of marketing at TikTok.