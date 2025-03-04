Louis Roederer tops Admired Champagnes list 2025

Louis Roederer has retained its title as The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand for the sixth year in a row.

Now in its 12th year, the list has been extended to 40 champagne houses for the 2025 edition as competition continues to grow.

To collate the results, Drinks International polls a collection of the world’s leading independent sommeliers, retail buyers, wholesalers, bar managers, Masters of Wine and specialist wine writers.

Every academy member is asked to select the five champagne brands they most admire in descending order. The voters were advised to consider quality, consistency, branding, marketing, the price to quality ratio, and their general level of admiration.

The brands featured on the list are all established, prestigious and widely enjoyed across the world. They have generally displayed high levels of consistent quality over a long period of time.

Louis Roederer first secured top spot in 2018 and in the subsequent years has dominated the ranking. For the 2025 edition, Krug was the runner-up while former winner Bollinger completed the podium.