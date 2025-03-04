Louis Roederer tops Admired Champagnes list 2025

04 March, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Louis Roederer has retained its title as The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand for the sixth year in a row.

Now in its 12th year, the list has been extended to 40 champagne houses for the 2025 edition as competition continues to grow.

To collate the results, Drinks International polls a collection of the world’s leading independent sommeliers, retail buyers, wholesalers, bar managers, Masters of Wine and specialist wine writers.

Every academy member is asked to select the five champagne brands they most admire in descending order. The voters were advised to consider quality, consistency, branding, marketing, the price to quality ratio, and their general level of admiration.

READ THE FULL SUPPLEMENT HERE

The brands featured on the list are all established, prestigious and widely enjoyed across the world. They have generally displayed high levels of consistent quality over a long period of time.

Louis Roederer first secured top spot in 2018 and in the subsequent years has dominated the ranking. For the 2025 edition, Krug was the runner-up while former winner Bollinger completed the podium.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, brands, wine, champagne, quality, edition, louis, list, roederer, admired, louis roederer, admired champagne, 2025 edition, established prestigious, brands featured, five champagne brands, quality consistency branding, consistent quality over, widely enjoyed across, consistency branding marketing




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter