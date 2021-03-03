Louis Roederer crowned The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand 2021

Louis Roederer has been crowned The World’s Most Admired Champagne Brand for the second year in a row.

More than 300 experts formed the voting academy for the Most Admired Champagne Brands 2021 survey.

We polled many of the world’s leading sommeliers, retail buyers, wholesalers, bar managers, Masters of Wine, elite bartenders and specialist wine writers.

Each academy member was asked to select the five Champagne brands they most admire in descending order. The voters were advised to consider quality, consistency, branding, marketing, the price to quality ratio, and the general level of respect and admiration each Champagne House garners.

The poll is now in its eighth year. The brands featured on the list are all established, prestigious and widely enjoyed across the world. They have generally displayed high levels of consistent quality over a long period of time.

Louis Roederer first secured top spot in 2018. It finished third in 2019, behind Pol Roger and Krug, but stormed back to number one last year. It retained its crown in 2021, a reward for its commitment to innovation, experimentation and attention to detail.

Pol Roger finished second in the World’s Most Admired Champagne Brands 2021. Krug was third, Bollinger was fourth and Charles Heidsieck rounded out the top five.

THE LIST:

Louis Roederer Pol Roger Krug Bollinger Charles Heidsieck Dom Pérignon Billecart-Salmon Taittinger Salon Ruinart Gosset Moët & Chandon Jacquesson Pommery Veuve Cliquot Laurent-Perrier Henri Giraud Alfred Gratien Henriot Piper-Heidsieck Castelnau Perrier-Jouët Palmer & Co Philipponnat Deutz Lanson Veuve Fourny Bruno Paillard GH Mumm = Drappier, Le Mesnil

