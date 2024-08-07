Additive Free Alliance relaunches as an independent organisation

The Additive Free Alliance which was founded by Tequila Matchmaker has relaunched as a non-profit, independent entity with a board of directors.

Now based in Kentucky, the organisation has expanded its scope to now include other agave-based spirits and agave-related products beyond tequila.

Brands and companies that elect to join the AFA agree for their products to be purchased in retail stores in the US to undergo an independent liquid chromatography lab analysis and sensorial evaluation to confirm that they are free of additives such as artificial sweeteners and flavourings, sugar, and added glycerin and propylene glycol.

“It’s important to note that the AFA is not against brands that use additives. From the very beginning, our goal was simply to seek transparency in product labelling,” said Grover Sanschagrin, the founder of Tequila Matchmaker and the new board president of Additive Free Alliance, Inc.

“The AFA is not a regulator or an official certification. We’re an independent nonprofit organization of like-minded member companies that are committed to transparency, community, and honesty.”

The first of the new crop of agave-based spirits to receive verification by the new-look Additive Free Alliance is Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka, which was founded by the team that led Patrón tequila and is distilled from 100% agave.

“Consumers are increasingly thoughtful and deliberate about the products they purchase and the food and drink they consume, particularly in a world filled with misinformation and clever marketing” said Lee Applbaum, president and chief operations officer of Round 2 Spirits, the brand owner of Weber Ranch Vodka.

“The Additive Free Alliance provides consumers, bartenders, and retailers objective, verifiable information they need and deserve while giving producers like us a way to reinforce our transparency, integrity, and trust. It’s a win-win, and we’re honoured to be the organization’s first non-tequila member, committed to honouring the beauty of unadulterated agave.”