Megan Thee Stallion launches tequila brand

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has announced the launch of a blanco and reposado tequila brand.

Chicas Divertidas is produced at Casa Centinela, alongside Cabrito and Centinela in Jalisco’s Los Altos region, using traditional brick ovens and distilled in copper stills.

Speaking on the launch, Megan Thee Stallion said: “As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savoured with my Hotties [fans of the rapper].

“This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”

Chicas Divertidas blanco and reposado are available in limited quantities at select U.S. retailers, with a rrp of $70.00 and $80.00 respectively.