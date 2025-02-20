Megan Thee Stallion launches tequila brand

20 February, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has announced the launch of a blanco and reposado tequila brand.

Chicas Divertidas is produced at Casa Centinela, alongside Cabrito and Centinela in Jalisco’s Los Altos region, using traditional brick ovens and distilled in copper stills.

Speaking on the launch, Megan Thee Stallion said: “As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savoured with my Hotties [fans of the rapper].

“This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”

Chicas Divertidas blanco and reposado are available in limited quantities at select U.S. retailers, with a rrp of $70.00 and $80.00 respectively. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter