Patrón enters cristalino category

Patrón has entered the cristalino tequila market for the first time which the brand has declared additive free.

Patrón uses both the roller mill and tahona methods to extract the agave and wood vats to ferment the liquid in small batches.

The tequila is aged in four different casks for between 12 to 15 months before being charcoal filtered to give a clear appearance.

Samantha Newby, Patrón Tequila global vice president, innovation and sustainability, said: "Innovation is seen in every part of Patrón Cristalino, from its smooth taste to its unique bottle design, which features a beautiful piña pattern.

“This new-to-world packaging was inspired by the natural beauty of Mexico and the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave - a core ingredient. We're committed to showcasing the very best of this exciting category and what's possible when tradition meets innovation."

Patrón Cristalino is available in retailers across the US at an SRP of $79.