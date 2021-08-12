teremana anejo dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson announces Teremana Añejo launch

12 August, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced the launch of an añejo expression if his Teremana tequila range.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on August 11 to make the announcement that his añejo tequila would launch this October.

“Thank you for waiting so patiently to taste the Teremana Añejo,” wrote Johnson. “My master distiller team and I, feel our añejo is finally aged to perfection and now resting in our Teremana Distillery Barrel House in Mexico ready to be bottled up and delivered straight to you.”

The Rock made his name in professional wrestling and went on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars before launching Teremana back in late 2020.

Johnson added: “Get ready because our Teremana Añejo delivers delicious notes of rich warm oak and vanilla with a lightly sweet and complex finish.

“It’s made only with fully mature highlands agave, roasted in our traditional brick ovens, distilled in our handmade copper pot stills and aged in our American whiskey barrels.

“Using the same small batch process as our blanco and reposado, the making of our añejo is all by hand - even down to the final step of the deep black, hand-dipped wax finish.”

Johnson has 260m followers on Instagram.

