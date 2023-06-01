nobu qui tequila

Nobu launches tequila for global markets

01 June, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Nobu has collaborated with QUI Tequila to launch a limited-edition aged tequila available for both on and off-trade sales.

Nobu Rare 2008 Reserve by QUI Tequila launched at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square and is now available to buy at all three Nobu hotels in the English capital, with 12 bottles allocated to each venue, priced at £1,300.

Guests can also sample the liquid for £88 per 50ml serve and the tequila is expected to launch in all of Nobu’s sites worldwide.

The tequila is made from a blend of agave harvested in 2007 and 2008, aged in ex-bourbon barrels before maturing in steel tanks.

To celebrate the European launch, QUI tequila and Nobu Rare 2008 Reserve cocktails have been created by Sophie Bratt, bar manager at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square.

