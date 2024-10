BCB has announced the date and venue for its 2025 London debut as it brings the bar and beverage trade show to England’s capital for the first time.

Following the success of the Berlin show, and in recent years the launch of BCB Brooklyn, Singapore and Sao Paulo, the London trade show will be heading to Tobacco Dock, Wapping, from 30 June to 1 July 2025.

Organisers have also confirmed that bartender, TV presenter and entrepreneur from London, Jack Sotti, has been appointed as the show’s brand ambassador.