The Drinks Trust announces Guy Lawrence as chair

The Drinks Trust has appointed Guy Lawrence, CEO of Brockman’s Gin, as the new chair of the charity following Troy Christensen’s two-year tenure.

Lawrence has been in the drinks trade for over 30 years, since 1988, in a variety of marketing, sales, and general management roles. Prior to his role as CEO of Brockman’s Gin, he spent seven years as CEO and RVP Mast-Jaegermeister UK and Latin America, as well as 16 years at Bacardi.

“It’s a great honour to take on the responsibility of being Chairman of The Drinks Trust, in addition to my Brockmans duties. The drinks trade has given me everything I have, for which I am eternally grateful and only too pleased to be able to give something back,” Lawrence said.

Guy joined the charity’s Board of Trustees in 2016, and has been a long-standing supporter of The Drinks Trust. He has pledged to use his expertise and contacts to raise further the profile of the charity within the UK drinks industry and encourage an increase in engagement and financial support from the wider trade.

During his first speech as chair, Guy prompted the event’s attendees and the wider industry businesses to support the charity with funding to allow The Drinks Trust to assist, restore and develop the drinks hospitality workforce so that they can have a fulfilling and productive career in the industry.

Lawrence said: “The Drinks Trust provides an important part of the solution to assist in tackling the skills and staff shortage, the financial needs and the wellbeing of the industry staff, and in turn, the well-being of industry businesses like your own. But with greater levels of support, comes a greater need for funding.

“So in 2023, fundraising is our charity’s highest priority; we need you to invest in this charity you asked us to create. Most industry businesses do, but some do not, and I would call on those who don’t presently, to join us in our work and invest in the industry in doing so.”

Lawrence’s two-year appointment as chair was announced at The Vintners’ Company Annual Lunch in aid of The Drinks Trust, attended by 150 senior members of the drinks trade and held at Vintners’ Hall on Friday 13 January.