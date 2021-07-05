distilled ventures

Distill Ventures launches accelerator programme to increase diversity

05 July, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Distill Ventures has committed to increasing diversity within the drinks industry through the launch of a new pre-accelerator programme dedicated to early stage founders from underrepresented groups.

DV, the investments arm of Diageo, will aim to invest $5m in drinks entrepreneurs over the next 12 months through this initiative.

Access to capital is a crucial requirement for early-stage companies. However, racial and gender wealth disparities can mean founders from underrepresented groups have less access to capital.

“In eight years, DV has built a portfolio of next generation brands, but it has become clear to us that we want to dedicate focus on diversifying the ownership of drinks brands by addressing a key barrier head on: access to seed funding,” said Frank Lampen, CEO, Distill Ventures.

“We know that opportunities for entrepreneurs are not equally accessible to all, and so at the heart of our company-wide inclusion and diversity initiatives is the creation of a new pre-accelerator that will enable us to work with really early stage founders.

“This change cannot happen overnight, but we are excited to help evolve the drinks world, one founder at a time.”

DV will identify potential founders via its search pipeline, initially focusing on the US and UK.

Interested entrepreneurs will be helped to develop a six-month business plan to present to DV and Diageo and successful applicants will be awarded initial funding, typically between $250,000 and $500,000.

After this the founders will be guided through a broader pitch process, with the potential to create a longer-term partnership with DV and Diageo to grow their business.

