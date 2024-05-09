Viña Concha y Toro sales up more than 25%

Viña Concha y Toro has recorded sales growth of 26.4% for the first quarter of its financial year as it continues to recover from a challenging 2023.

This is the second consecutive quarter of growth for the Chilean producer which owns Casillero del Diablo and according to CEO Eduardo Guilisasti, the company predicts double-digit growth for the full financial year.

"While a challenging global situation still persists for the wine and spirits industry in general, we can certainly say that Viña Concha y Toro is a different company today,” said Guilisasti. “We anticipated and made the necessary adjustments, allowing us to be a more resilient, agile, efficient and closer to consumers, which is already being reflected in the results.”

According to the company, the US saw double-digit growth and the UK showed a solid increase in sales, with Casillero del Diablo up 33.2% year-on-year.

Guilisasti added: "We have positioned innovation as our main transversal driver for growth in the company, strongly supported by the work carried out from our own Research and Innovation Centre, unique in the industry in Latin America, and one of the few in the world. New product launches in recent months are being very well received by consumers, which fuels our positive outlook for 2024.”