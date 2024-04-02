Mexican federal authorities raid home of Tequila Matchmaker founders

Mexican federal authorities in Guadalajara conducted a raid at a home belonging to Grover and Scarlet Sanschagrin, the husband-and-wife founders of Tequila Matchmaker.

Officials claimed that the home was being used as an “adulterated tequila factory”, hundreds of items were confiscated but no arrests were made.

According to local news outlet Mural, the search warrant was executed from a complaint filed by the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Jalisco.

In addition to the federal authorities, representatives of the CRT were present at the scene.

The online tequila resource has been embroiled in an ongoing transparency feud with the CRT over the company’s Additive-Free Alliance initiative which verifies and certifies additive agave brands throughout Mexico.

The CRT denounced the initiative in January of this year, in a statement, a spokesperson for the organisation said: “We consider that any scheme offered in the market to ‘certify’, ‘verify’ or ‘confirm’ in any language that a certain trademark is ‘additives free’ represents an act contrary to good customs and practices and induces error or confusion to the Tequila consumer.”